Breaking News: Murphy Sets Vaccine Mandate For All NJ State Workers, School Employees
Business

Phillipsburg Animal Facility Evacuated, Closed Until Further Notice Due To Flooding

Valerie Musson
Phillipsburg Animal Facility on Riverside Way
Phillipsburg Animal Facility on Riverside Way Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The Phillipsburg Animal Facility has been evacuated and shut down until further notice as a result of the heavy floodwaters that swept through the area Monday.

Phillipsburg Animal Control made the announcement on its official Facebook page just before 1:30 p.m. Monday.

“OEM flooding update: The Delaware River is expected to crest 20ft above normal by tomorrow afternoon,” reads the post. “As a precautionary measure the Animal Facility is being evacuated.”

Meanwhile, pet owners are asked to take extra care in securing their animals because the facility will be closed until further notice.

