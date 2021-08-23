Phillipsburg Animal Facility Evacuated, Closed Until Further Notice Due To Flooding

The Phillipsburg Animal Facility has been evacuated and shut down until further notice as a result of the heavy floodwaters that swept through the area Monday.

Phillipsburg Animal Control made the announcement on its official Facebook page just before 1:30 p.m. Monday.

“OEM flooding update: The Delaware River is expected to crest 20ft above normal by tomorrow afternoon,” reads the post. “As a precautionary measure the Animal Facility is being evacuated.”

Meanwhile, pet owners are asked to take extra care in securing their animals because the facility will be closed until further notice.

OEM flooding update: The Delaware River is expected to crest 20ft above normal by tomorrow afternoon. As a precautionary... Posted by Phillipsburg Animal Control on Monday, August 23, 2021

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.