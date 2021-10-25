One Warren County Business Already Victimized In New Electricity Scam, Police Say

At least one business in Warren County has already been victimized in a new scam involving electricity payments, police warn.

The scam begins when a business receives a call stating that the building’s electricity will soon be shut off due to missed payments, Washington Township police said Monday.

“It is rare that any electric/energy company will call you on the phone to tell you they are going to ‘shut off’ your power,” police said.

Warren County residents and business owners alike are warned to remain cautious and avoid sending payments without confirming the details with the energy supplier.

Additional victims of this scam are asked to reach out to Washington Township Police.

