Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
NY Man Used Counterfeit Cash At 4 Lehigh Valley AutoZone Stores, Police Say

Valerie Musson
AutoZone on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown
AutoZone on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New York man was arrested after he was caught using counterfeit cash at four different AutoZone stores throughout the Lehigh Valley, authorities said Monday.

Kendel T. Sabal, 28, used counterfeit $100 bills to purchase items at AutoZone on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, local police said.

Sabal had also made purchases using the counterfeit bills at AutoZone stores in Lopatcong and Allentown, PA, Hackettstown Police said.

Officers responding to the fraud report at the Mountain Avenue store met with Sabal, who was trying to return the items that were fraudulently purchased with counterfeit money at the Allentown store, authorities said.

Sabal, of New York, NY, was found with five counterfeit $100 bills, police said.

Sabal was charged with possession of counterfeit bills, driving without a license, and expired registration.

He was released pending a court appearance.

