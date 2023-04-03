New QuickChek Opening In Hunterdon County

A new QuickChek store is opening in Hunterdon County on Tuesday, April 4.

The store, open 24 hours a day, is located at Exit 12 off Route 78 in Union Township.

In addition to serving fresh brewed hot and iced coffees, more than half of the location is dedicated to dishing up other fresh food and beverages.

The store also features 10 fuel pumps, no-fee ATMs, and a generator to stay open during power outages.

As part of the new store’s promotional celebration, 25 cents of each sub sold will be donated to the Plainfield Boys & Girls Club to help Fuel Great Futures for local kids throughout the region during the first 30 days of the opening.

Meanwhile, customers can get free coffee with a purchase each Friday through April 28 by downloading the QuickChek Rewards mobile app or entering their phone number at checkout.

QuickChek is headquartered in Whitehouse Station with each new store generating approximately $1 million in tax revenue.

The Union Township store opens its doors at 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 4.

QuickChek, 172 Perryville Road, Union Township, NJ 08827

