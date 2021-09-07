Contact Us
New Hunterdon County Food Market Offers Gourmet Cheese, Chocolate And ‘Entertaining Essentials'

Valerie Musson
Millie’s Market, 7 Leigh St. in Clinton
Millie's Market, 7 Leigh St. in Clinton

A newly opened local food market is bringing gourmet cheese, chocolate and all sorts of “entertaining essentials” to Hunterdon County.

Millie’s Market opened at 8 Leigh St. on Saturday, Clinton Councilman Ross Traphagen said on Facebook.

In addition to gourmet cheeses and imported chocolates, Millie’s sells Nordic Ware and Verve Culture cookware, its website says.

The shop also offers a wide range of vegan options.

Millie’s Market is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. To 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Follow Millie’s Market on Instagram for the latest updates.

Millie’s Market, 7 Leigh St., Clinton, NJ 08908

