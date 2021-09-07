New Hunterdon County Food Market Offers Gourmet Cheese, Chocolate And ‘Entertaining Essentials'

A newly opened local food market is bringing gourmet cheese, chocolate and all sorts of “entertaining essentials” to Hunterdon County.

Millie’s Market opened at 8 Leigh St. on Saturday, Clinton Councilman Ross Traphagen said on Facebook.

I had a great time checking out a new business in town that just opened today, Millie’s Market! Stop in at 8 Leigh Street and check it out! Posted by Councilman Ross Traphagen on Saturday, September 4, 2021

In addition to gourmet cheeses and imported chocolates, Millie’s sells Nordic Ware and Verve Culture cookware, its website says.

The shop also offers a wide range of vegan options.

Millie’s Market is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. To 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Millie’s Market, 7 Leigh St., Clinton, NJ 08908

