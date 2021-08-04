Contact Us
‘Let The Brews Flow:’ Warren County’s Newest Craft Brewery Opens In Washington

Valerie Musson
Buttzville Brewing Company, 30 E Washington Ave., Washington, 07882
Buttzville Brewing Company, 30 E Washington Ave., Washington, 07882

Warren County’s newest craft brewery is now open in Washington.

Buttzville Brewing Company, located on E. Washington Ave., was launched by Lehigh Valley Homebrewers Club members Erin Andersen and her husband, co-founder Dave Andersen.

The brewery specializes in German creations but offers all type of craft beer options, from pale ales and IPAs to stouts and seltzers.

The grand opening was celebrated July 31 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by town officials and the Buttzville Brewing team.

Buttzville Brewing Company is open Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 12 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

