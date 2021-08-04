‘Let The Brews Flow:’ Warren County’s Newest Craft Brewery Opens In Washington

Warren County’s newest craft brewery is now open in Washington.

Buttzville Brewing Company, located on E. Washington Ave., was launched by Lehigh Valley Homebrewers Club members Erin Andersen and her husband, co-founder Dave Andersen.

The brewery specializes in German creations but offers all type of craft beer options, from pale ales and IPAs to stouts and seltzers.

The grand opening was celebrated July 31 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by town officials and the Buttzville Brewing team.

Let the Brews flow! So excited to welcome Warren County's newest craft brewery to Washington! Buttzville Brewing... Posted by Washington BID on Saturday, July 31, 2021

Buttzville Brewing Company is open Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 12 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

We’re already having so much fun at our grand opening! The weather is perfect, the beer is flowing and we’re here till... Posted by Buttzville Brewing Company on Saturday, July 31, 2021

Buttzville Brewing Company, 30 E Washington Ave., Washington, 07882

