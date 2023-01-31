Ice Cream Junction In Phillipsburg Won’t Reopen After 16 Years, Cites Parking Problems

Ice Cream Junction in Phillipsburg won’t reopen come springtime due to town and parking problems, the shop announced on social media.

The 39 South Main St. shop made the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday night:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that we have made the very tough decision to close The Ice Cream Junction after 16 years of business between our two families,” reads the post. “Unfortunately, times have changed too much and they haven't turned favorably for small local businesses such as ourselves.”

The shop, originally open on Sitgreaves Street in 2006, won’t be relocating or reopening after a successful 16-year run.

In a comment on the post, the shop denies the closure being related to political or rent problems.

“…we had wonderful building owners,” the comment says. “Purely a town and parking problem.”

The news comes after Melt Ice Cream Bar in Phillipsburg announced its potential transfer to a mobile business model following the shutdown of its brick-and-mortar space on South Main Street in Phillipsburg citing parking concerns, DailyVoice previously reported.

“We would like to thank each and every one of you who have continued to support us throughout all our years serving your favorite ice creams,” the Ice Cream Junction post continues.

“We have enjoyed watching your families grow and getting to celebrate all of the ice-cream worthy milestones together over the last 16 years. Thank you for your patronage and it was our pleasure serving you at The Junction.”

