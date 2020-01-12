CVS Pharmacy Opens New Phillipsburg Location

A new CVS Pharmacy has opened its doors in Phillipsburg.

The opening was announced Monday afternoon on the town’s official Facebook page.

The new store — located at 750 Memorial Parkway — offers flu shots, free prescription delivery and a drive-thru pharmacy.

The store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The pharmacy operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy, 750 Memorial Parkway, Phillipsburg

