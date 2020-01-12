Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Business

CVS Pharmacy Opens New Phillipsburg Location

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Phillipsburg Mayor Todd M. Tersigni and CVS Store Manager Rebecca Feifel
Phillipsburg Mayor Todd M. Tersigni and CVS Store Manager Rebecca Feifel Photo Credit: Town of Phillipsburg via Facebook

A new CVS Pharmacy has opened its doors in Phillipsburg.

The opening was announced Monday afternoon on the town’s official Facebook page.

The new store — located at 750 Memorial Parkway — offers flu shots, free prescription delivery and a drive-thru pharmacy.

The store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The pharmacy operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for more store details.

CVS Pharmacy, 750 Memorial Parkway, Phillipsburg

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.