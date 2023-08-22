Blairstown Diner, Which Shined In 'Friday The 13,' Listed For Sale

Blairstown Diner on Route 94 is up for grabs for $675,000 on commercial real estate site LoopNet.

Described as a “well-established local diner,” that sits on the “primary highway through the center of Blairstown,” the nearly 1,400-square-foot building was recently renovated and includes plenty of storage space, accent lighting, parking space,

It also attracts extra visitors every Friday the 13th due to its appearance in several scenes in the globally recognized 1980 film of the same name.

Initially opened in 1949, the diner has grown to accommodate 63 guests. Other upgrades include a new digital highway sign and outdoor patio, a tenant-controlled HVAC system, and new accent lighting.

The renovations were made by Gary Wishnia, who has owned the diner since 2019 and now hopes to retire, according to NJ.com. Prior to his purchase, it had belonged to Panagioti "Pete" Apostolou, who died in 2018 at age 76 and had maintained ownership since 1990, his obituary says.

As far as menu offerings, the diner features a generously-sized spread of quintessential breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Amongst favorites are pancakes and eggs, any style, the adequately named 'Slasher Burger,’ topped with a fried egg, as well as various chicken sandwiches, cheesesteaks, Italian specialties, subs, and more.

According to the listing, Wishnia is “willing to discuss any REALISTIC creative options... from cash to partial financing of the property only.”

Blairstown Diner, 53 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.