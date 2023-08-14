Beloved Warren County Mom Farrell Egan Dies After Valiant Breast Cancer Battle, 34

Farrell Collins Egan of Harmony Township died at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus, on Friday, July 28. She was 34.

Born in Phillipsburg, Farrell graduated from Warren Hills High School, her obituary says.

She had an insatiable love of travel and adventure, often seeking out new destinations and B&Bs with her cherished husband, Jason.

She also loved hiking and spending time in the great outdoors.

Above all, Farrell embraced her role as a caring mother to her two adoring sons, Aiden and Riley.

In addition to her husband and sons, Farrell is survived by her loving parents, David Egan and Melanie Hutter; two brothers, Michael and Morgan; and a sister, Alanna.

Meanwhile, more than $28,100 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched for the family’s ongoing expenses.

“With a very broken heart, I am sad to say my beautiful wife, Farrell Egan, my best friend, and amazing mother of our two boys has passed away,” reads the campaign. “She had battled a very aggressive breast cancer, and eventually took her away from us.”

Farrell’s memorial was held Saturday, August 12 at Devlin Funeral Home in Phillipsburg.

“From the time of this funds posting, we thought we had more time and more battles to fight," reads the campaign.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

