Argentinian Hackettstown BBQ Joint Abruptly Shutters, Newton Location Remains Open

The Sizzle BBQ in Hackettstown closed its doors abruptly on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Its Newton location, however, remains open.

"The Sizzle BBQ in Hackettstown is unfortunately permanently closed," reads a Facebook post.

"We apologize for the late notice and the inconvenience it may bring anyone. We are so grateful for your support over the past 6 years. It has been a long, beautiful, and challenging journey but now it’s time for a new one.

"We are so grateful for every single person that has supported us and hope you will come check out the new space."

Maria Monjes founded The Sizzle in 2017 with help from her family, the restaurant's website says. Her father owned an empanada shop for 30 years in Argentina. When he died, she opened a restaurant with all the recipes she found in a small box, with her name on it.

Maria's son, Joaquin, and sister, Camila, help out at the shop.

"Most of the empanadas are hand folded every day with the tender love and care of our aunt," the Sizzle website says, noting Maria's mom handles social media from Argentina.

The Newton website features an array of empanadas, pizzas, pastas, meats, and plenty of Argentinian specialities.

The Sizzle BBQ, 216 Woodside Ave, Newton.

