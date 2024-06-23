8K+ Without Power Amid Another Round Of Storms In New Jersey

PSE&G's outage map shows 5,341 were in the dark in Burlington County and more than 3,000 in Camden. The majority of the outages were in Maple Shade, Moorestown, Haddon and Pennsauken.

In Union County, nearly 1,000 had lost power in Westfield.

Smaller but more widespread outages were reported on the Jersey Shore, according to JCP&L, specifically in Long Branch, Red Bank, Asbury Park, Hazlet, Middletown, Keansburg, and Matawan.

The National Weather Service had warned residents of sporadic storms to close out the heatwave.

