3 Hurt, Lab Rescued During Serious Back-To-Back Crashes In Hunterdon County

The Tewksbury First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to the first crash around 10:10 a.m. and found that the driver had slammed into a utility pole on Route 517 north of King Street in Oldwick.

The driver was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby trauma center while the passenger — a yellow lab — was cared for at the scene and picked up later by family, the squad said.

Assisting agencies include the Tewksbury Township Police Department, the Oldwick Fire Company, and Hunterdon Medical Center's Mobile Intensive Care Unit.

Around 1:20 p.m., the TFARS responded to a vehicle slammed into a telephone pole on Fairmount Road East.

Two patients were extricated, treated on scene and taken to a nearby trauma center.

The Whitehouse Rescue Squad, Hunterdon Medical Mobile ICU paramedics, Fairmount Fire Company No.1, Pottersville Volunteer Fire Company, Pottersville, and the Tewksbury Township Police Department also assisted.

