A small earthquake rattled New Jersey overnight.

According to the USGS, the 2.2-magnitude quake happened at 1:44 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, five km east of Califon (Hunterdon County), which is located right along the Ramapo Fault.

Dozens of quakes have been reported by the USGS since the 4.8 magnitude earthquake and subsequent aftershocks that originated in New Jersey and rocked the entire region back in April.

