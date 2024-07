It wasn't immediately clear if the outages were caused by storms being forecast to sweep across the region.

As of 8:45 p.m., JCP&L said 1,200 customers were without power in Pittstown; 248 in Franklin; about 600 north of East Amwell; and hundreds of others in various towns from High Bridge out to the Pennsylvania border.

