18-Year-Old Arrested After Shots Fired In Phillipsburg: Prosecutor

On Friday, April 12 at 10:15 p.m., Phillipsburg police responded to the 200 block of Stockton Street on a report of a shooting, Anthony Picione, Acting Warren County Prosecutor, said. While no one was shot, they confirmed a firearm was discharged, Picione said.

An investigation identified Javon Singletary as the suspect and he was apprehended in Bethlehem, PA, Picione said.

Singletary was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault, Picione said.

