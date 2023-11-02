A Few Clouds 40°

Wrong-Way Driver Of Stolen Car Apprehended After Pursuit: Roselle Park PD

A 19-year-old Elizabeth resident was apprehended after he was spotted driving a stolen car the wrong-way on Tuesday, Oct. 31, Roselle Park police said.

At 12:16 a.m., police observed a gray Hyundai driving the wrong way down a one-way street near West Roselle Avenue, officers said. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, Jayden Alzdate, fled at a high rate of speed, officers said.

The vehicle struck a patrol vehicle attempting to flee, resulting in two police officers sustaining minor injuries, officers said. Alzate was taken into custody after crashing the vehicle into a guardrail on Route 22 and fleeing on foot, police said. 

Alzate was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, eluding police, receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools, police said. He was remanded to Union County Jail. 

