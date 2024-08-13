Worker Hit In Head By Backhoe, Killed While Demolishing Home: Scotch Plains PD

Officers responded to the scene at 3:30 p.m. and located the victim who had severe head trauma, Scotch Plains police said in a release. An NJ State Police medical choppter was requested to the scene, landing at Scotch Plains Fanwood High School, but the man was transported to Overlook Hospital in Summit via Union County Ambulance, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. His name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, but appears accidental, police said. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating, police said.

