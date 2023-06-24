Woman Survives Train Strike In Elizabeth

The crash involving Northeast Corridor train 3876 happened near the Mary Street Bridge between Elizabeth and North Elizabeth stations, just before 9 p.m., an NJ Transit spokesperson said.

The train had left Trenton just before 8 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Penn Station New York at 9:28 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No injuries were reported to the approximately 400 customers or the crew on board. One of the tracks was out of service for the investigation but has since reopened.

New Jersey Transit Police are on scene and leading the investigation.

