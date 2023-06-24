Light Rain Fog/Mist 71°

SHARE

Woman Survives Train Strike In Elizabeth

A woman was hospitalized with injuries after being struck by an NJ Transit train Friday evening, June 23 in Elizabeth, officials said.

NJ Transit at the scene
NJ Transit at the scene Photo Credit: NJ Transit PD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crash involving Northeast Corridor train 3876 happened near the Mary Street Bridge between Elizabeth and North Elizabeth stations, just before 9 p.m., an NJ Transit spokesperson said.

The train had left Trenton just before 8 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Penn Station New York at 9:28 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No injuries were reported to the approximately 400 customers or the crew on board. One of the tracks was out of service for the investigation but has since reopened. 

New Jersey Transit Police are on scene and leading the investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE