Woman Intentionally Set Apartment Ablaze After Argument: Linden PD

At 8:30 p.m., Linden police and fire responded to 10 N. Wood Avenue for a fire in a 4th-floor apartment, police said. Firefighters battled the blaze for more than an hour before it was extinguished, police said.

Sandra Fils was arrested at the scene after an investigation determined she purposely started the fire after an argument with her roommate, police said. Fils was charged with aggravated arson and aggravated assault, police said. She remains in custody pending a court appearance, police said.

