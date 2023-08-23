Widespread Storm System Will Sweep Through Region: Here's Timing, 5-Day Forecast

Ahead of the arrival of the system, there will be a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday, Aug. 23 with a high temperature in the mid-70s.

Thursday, Aug. 24 will be mainly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 70s, below the seasonal average for this time of year.

The chance for precipitation will start from west to east around the middle of the afternoon Thursday.

Showers and spotty storms will become likely Thursday night into Friday morning, Aug. 25 with more precipitation at times during the day and into Friday evening.

Friday will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature in the mid-70s. About an inch of rainfall is expected from overnight Thursday into Friday evening.

Clouds will hang around on Saturday, Aug. 26 with a chance of afternoon and evening showers. The high temperature will generally be in the upper 70s.

The second half of the weekend is shaping up nicely with a mostly sunny and pleasant day expected on Sunday, Aug. 27, and a high temperature in the mid-70s.

