Westfield Man Indicted After SWAT Standoff: Prosecutors

On Wednesday, July 5, police responded to a 9-1-1 call from his residence at The Boulevard for a dispute, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said. When officers arrived, they were met at the front door by Ward, who was brandishing a large kitchen knife, Daniel said. Ward refused to drop the knife and retreated back into his residence, Daniel said.

The other members soon exited the residence and Ward barricaded himself inside, Daniel said. Officers secured the area around the residence, and the Union County Emergency Response Team were summoned to respond, Daniel said. An hours long standoff ensued that finally ended at 5:31 a.m. when SWAT members made entry and forcibly took Ward into custody, Daniel said.

Ward was indicted for aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, making terroristic threats, obstruction and weapons charges, Daniel said. Ward is currently being held in the Union County Jail pending trial.

