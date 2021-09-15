NJ Father, Daughter Either Electrocuted Or Drowned During Ida, Report Says

A father and daughter from New Jersey were either electrocuted or drowned in the heavy floodwaters of Tropical Storm Ida, reports say.

James Mcgee, 66, and Shenique Mcgee, 46, died in the basement of their flooded home on Lincoln Place in Irvington on Sept. 1, NJ.com reports.

It took emergency crews about two hours to access the family’s home due to the extent of the floodwaters, which had grown tall enough to engulf several surrounding vehicles, according to the report, citing wife and mother Joann Mcgee.

More than $8,200 had been raised as of Wednesday on a GoFundMe launched by Shenique’s employer, Wonder, Inc., which stated that it will “match every donation dollar for dollar” for the passionate chef’s funeral expenses.

“Shenique was loved by her colleagues and recognized as a top performer,” the fundraiser says. “Wonder is committed to honoring Shenique’s life and supporting her family during this tragedy.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Remembering Shenique Mcgee’ on GoFundMe.

