Vehicle Fire Closes Route 78 In Union County

The fire occurred on the Route 78 express lanes on the eastbound ramp near Exit 48 in Springfield Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.
A vehicle fire on Route 78 in Union County has caused all lanes to be closed on the afternoon of Thursday, July 11, authorities said.
The fire occurred on the Route 78 express lanes on the eastbound ramp near Exit 48 in Springfield Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE