U.S. News Ranks NJ's Top Public High Schools: Here's How It Compares To Niche's List

U.S. News studies data from nearly 25,000 public high schools across the country, with a focus on how well students are prepared for college and performance on state assessments, the website says.
Here are the top 10 best public high schools in the Garden State, according to U.S. News & World Report:
No. 1 - Union County Magnet High School, Scotch Plains
- No. 2 - Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics & Engineering, Edison
- No. 3 - High Technology High School, Lincroft
- No. 4 - Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health, Woodbridge
- No. 5 - Biotechnology High School, Freehold
- No. 6 - Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School, Jersey City
- No. 7 - Bergen County Academies, Hackensack
- No. 8 - Bergen County Tech, Teterboro
- No. 9 - Academy for Information Technology, Scotch Plains
- No. 10 - Academy for Allied Health Sciences, Scotch Plains
AP participation rate at Union County Magnet High School is nearly 97%, according to US News. Its total minority enrollment is 69%, and 6% of students are economically disadvantaged, the website writes.
UCMHS, which is in the Union County Vocational-Technical School District, was ranked No. 26 on the US News list of best high schools in the US. Niche ranked UCMHS No. 5 in the state.
