U.S. News Ranks NJ's Top Public High Schools: Here's How It Compares To Niche's List

U.S. News studies data from nearly 25,000 public high schools across the country, with a focus on how well students are prepared for college and performance on state assessments, the website says.

Here are the top 10 best public high schools in the Garden State, according to U.S. News & World Report:

No. 1 - Union County Magnet High School, Scotch Plains

No. 2 - Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics & Engineering, Edison

Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics & Engineering, Edison No. 3 - High Technology High School, Lincroft

High Technology High School, Lincroft No. 4 - Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health, Woodbridge

Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health, Woodbridge No. 5 - Biotechnology High School, Freehold

Biotechnology High School, Freehold No. 6 - Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School, Jersey City

Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School, Jersey City No. 7 - Bergen County Academies, Hackensack

Bergen County Academies, Hackensack No. 8 - Bergen County Tech, Teterboro

Bergen County Tech, Teterboro No. 9 - Academy for Information Technology, Scotch Plains

Academy for Information Technology, Scotch Plains No. 10 - Academy for Allied Health Sciences, Scotch Plains

AP participation rate at Union County Magnet High School is nearly 97%, according to US News. Its total minority enrollment is 69%, and 6% of students are economically disadvantaged, the website writes.

UCMHS, which is in the Union County Vocational-Technical School District, was ranked No. 26 on the US News list of best high schools in the US. Niche ranked UCMHS No. 5 in the state.

Click here for the list of best public high schools in New Jersey from U.S. News & World Report and here for Niche's list as reported by Daily Voice.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.