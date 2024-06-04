Two Motorcyclists Killed In Four-Vehicle Crash On Route 78

At 6:06 p.m., a Lexus SUV, Honda passenger vehicle, BMW motorcycle and Suzuki motorcycle were traveling eastbound on Route 78 in Berkeley Heights when the BMW struck the back of the Honda, causing the Suzuki to strike the back of the BMW, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The BMW then collided with the Lexus, ran off the roadway and struck a traffic sign, Lebron said. The BMW and Suzuki overturned, resulting in the ejection of both drivers, Lebron said.

The driver of the BMW, Sherman Bardouille, a 31-year-old Irvington resident and the driver of the Suzuki, Tamir Lee, a 42-year-old Newark resident, sustained fatal injuries, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.