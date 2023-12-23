Two Men Indicted For Fatal Elizabeth Triple Shooting: Prosecutors

Walter Daniels, a 33-year-old Newark resident and Devon Gray, a 31-year-old Elizabeth resident were charged with the fatal shooting of Guerley Edouard, a 28-year-old Roselle resident, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said.

At 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26, Elizabeth police responded to the 600 block of Salem Avenue after receiving reports of multiple people shot, authorities said. Police located three people shot inside a vehicle, Edouard, a 23-year-old and a 3-year-old, authorities said. Edouard was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital while the other two were listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Daniels and Gray were each charged with murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree and several weapons charges, authorities said.

