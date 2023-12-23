Mostly Cloudy 34°

SHARE

Two Men Indicted For Fatal Elizabeth Triple Shooting: Prosecutors

Two men were indicted by a grand jury for their role in a triple shooting that killed one person in Elizabeth in June, authorities said.

Devon Gray and Walter Daniels

Devon Gray and Walter Daniels

 Photo Credit: Union County Corrections
Sam Barron

Walter Daniels, a 33-year-old Newark resident and Devon Gray, a 31-year-old Elizabeth resident were charged with the fatal shooting of Guerley Edouard, a 28-year-old Roselle resident, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said.

At 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26, Elizabeth police responded to the 600 block of Salem Avenue after receiving reports of multiple people shot, authorities said. Police located three people shot inside a vehicle, Edouard, a 23-year-old and a 3-year-old, authorities said. Edouard was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital while the other two were listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Daniels and Gray were each charged with murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree and several weapons charges, authorities said.  

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE