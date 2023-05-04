Two Gas Station Attendants Robbed: Hillside PD

Officers responded to 1400 Liberty Ave and spoke with an attendant who said a red vehicle with three to four occupants drove up and requested gas, police said. As the attendant was pumping gas, a man got out of the vehicle and pressed an object against the back of an attendant and told him not to move, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and then did the same to another attendant, police said.

The suspect got back in his vehicle and fled the scene, police said. The vehicle was later recovered in Newark and was determined to be stolen, police said.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.

