Two Boys Struck By Mercedes While Riding Bikes: Police

Two juveniles on bicycles were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, June 12 in Linden, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Linden Fire
The two boys were pedaling toward Wheeler Park, eastbound across S. Stiles Street along the northern curb line of W. Edgar Road when they were struck in the crosswalk by an Elizabeth man driving a 2015 Mercedes Benz, Linden police said. The man was turning with the green arrow onto N. Stiles Street, police said. 

Both juveniles were transported to University Hospital as a precaution and were treated and released with minor injuries, police said.

