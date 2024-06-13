Two Boys Struck By Mercedes While Riding Bikes: Police

The two boys were pedaling toward Wheeler Park, eastbound across S. Stiles Street along the northern curb line of W. Edgar Road when they were struck in the crosswalk by an Elizabeth man driving a 2015 Mercedes Benz, Linden police said. The man was turning with the green arrow onto N. Stiles Street, police said.

Both juveniles were transported to University Hospital as a precaution and were treated and released with minor injuries, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.