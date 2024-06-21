Mostly Cloudy 83°

SHARE

Truck Overturns In NJ Turnpike Crash In Elizabeth

Delays were being reported along the NJ Turnpike Friday, June 21 due to a crash and overturned truck, the NJDOT said.

Two center lanes were blocked in Elizabeth as of 9:20 p.m.

Two center lanes were blocked in Elizabeth as of 9:20 p.m.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened in the outer roadway of the northbound lanes, south of Interchange 13A.

Two center lanes were blocked as of 9:20 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE