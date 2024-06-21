Truck Overturns In NJ Turnpike Crash In Elizabeth

The crash happened in the outer roadway of the northbound lanes, south of Interchange 13A.
Two center lanes were blocked as of 9:20 p.m.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.
Delays were being reported along the NJ Turnpike Friday, June 21 due to a crash and overturned truck, the NJDOT said.
The crash happened in the outer roadway of the northbound lanes, south of Interchange 13A.
Two center lanes were blocked as of 9:20 p.m.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE