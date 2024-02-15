Mostly Cloudy 36°

Train Cars Overturn After Derailment: Linden PD

A 90+ tank railcar train derailed in Linden on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 15, police said.

A train derailed in Linden early Thursday morning

 Photo Credit: Linden Police Department Facebook
Sam Barron

At 7 a.m., police responded to reports of a train derailment near Tremley Point Road and found an industrial tank railcar stopped on the tracks near the Conrail Garden State Secondary line at Road to Grasselli, officers said.

Eight railcars were derailed from the track, two of which fell onto their side, police said. None of the tanks appear to be breached and there were no injuries, police said.

First responders are expected expected to remain on scene for an extended duration while the railcars are removed, police said. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation, police said.

