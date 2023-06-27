Overcast 77°

Three Shot, One Dead In Elizabeth: Prosecutors

Three people were shot, one fatally, in Elizabeth on Monday, June 26, authorities said.

At 8:30 p.m., Elizabeth police officers responded to the 600 block of Salem Avenue after receiving reports of multiple shot, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

Upon arrival, police found three gunshot victims inside a vehicle, Gurley Edouard a 28-year-old Roselle resident, a 23-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl, prosecutors said. Edouard was taken to Trinitas Hospital where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

The other two victims are in stable condition, prosecutors said. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Detective Patrick Bradley at 908-418-2817, Sergeant Felipe Afonso at 908-603-7116 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective David Haverty 908-335-6378. 

