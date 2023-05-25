Three Elizabeth Men Sentenced For Fatal Shooting

In June 2021, police responded to a shots fired call and found Eliezer Martinez and another man suffering from serious injuries. Martinez was transported to a nearby hospital where he was soon pronounced dead while the second victim was taken to University Hospital in Newark and released.

Isaiah Turner, 17, was sentenced to 15 years in state prison for aggravated manslaughter. Nasir Semmons, 20, was sentenced to eight years in state prison for conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and Kadir Epps, 19, was sentenced to 5 years in state prison for unlawful possession of a weapon.

The sentences were handed down by Union County Superior Court Judge John Deitch on Friday, May 19, Deitch said.

