Summit Man Busted Attempting Home Break-In To Take SUV

At 3:27 p.m., a woman reported a man, later identified as Rene Gustavo Hernandez broke a portion of her fence before attempting to gain entry to her locked 2019 Subaru Forester parked outside her residence, Summit police said in a release.

Hernandez was unsuccessful and then opened the front storm door to the residence, at which point the woman observed him entering the house, police said. The woman then utilized the interior door, which was already ajar to puh Hernandez out of the threshold, police said.

Hernandez then fled the area but was located hiding in a backyard on Ashwood Avenue, police said. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and resisting arrest, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.