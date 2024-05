The girl was struck while crossing W. St. George Avenue, Linden police said in a release. She was transported to Newark University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported, police said. W. St. George Avenue was closed westbound at N. Stiles Street for two hours following the crash, police said. The crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau.

