Six Injured After School Bus Crashes Into Telephone Pole: Roselle PD

At 3:10 p.m., Roselle police responded to the crash at W 7th Ave. and Washington Ave. officers said. Police believe the bus driver mistakenly pushed the gas pedal instead of the brakes, causing the bus to veer off-road and crash into the pole, officers said.

Four children and two adults suffered minor injuries and the crash caused downed wires and "significant" damage, police said. One child and one adult was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Roselle Police at 908-245-2000.

