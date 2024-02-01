Mostly Cloudy 36°

Search Turns Up Ghost Gun, Cocaine, $85K At Union County Home: Police

A 53-year-old Union man was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 18 and hit with numerous charges after a search of his home turned up a ghost gun, drugs and $85,000 in cash, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

Detectives from the Linden Police Department Narcotics Bureau and the Union County Prosecutors Office Narcotics Task Force searched the home of Luiz Melendez, turning up the ghost gun, an illegal high-capacity magazine, along with cocaine, MDMA and $85,000, the Linden Police Department said.

Melendez was charged with possession of a ghost gun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession and distribution of cocaine and MDMA, along with several weapons offenses, police said. He was remanded to the Essex County Jail pending a court appearance, police said.

