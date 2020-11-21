Westfield Schools Superintendent: Expect Shift To Remote Learning After Thanksgiving

Westfield Public Schools were open as of Friday, Nov. 20.

But after Thanksgiving, that could change, according to the district's superintendent Dr. Margaret Dolan.

"Because COVID activity is ever-changing, it is possible that we may need to shift the entire district to all-remote instruction for at least a 14-day period after Thanksgiving," Dolan said Friday in a letter to parents.

"I ask that you be prepared for any eventuality and that students and staff bring home all materials necessary for remote learning."

Five of the six education regions in New Jersey have been placed at the "high" COVID-19 activity level, with red being the highest at "very high." Westfield (Central East) was placed "high."

With 75% of the district's students receiving hybrid instruction, Dolan said her decisions will continue to be based on the data and recommendations of our local and state public health officials.

Meanwhile, several other area districts have shifted to fully-remote learning until at least January.

