Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Crack, Gun, High-Capacity Mag Seized, Teen Nabbed At Spot Where Paterson Girl, 15, Was Killed
Schools

Mom Charged After Threatening To 'Shoot Up' Elementary School In Union Township: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Jefferson Elementary School
Jefferson Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A woman has been charged with making a terroristic threat after allegedly threatening to "shoot up" an elementary school in Union Township.

Officers were called to Jefferson Elementary School on Hilton Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, after a principal told them that a student's parent became upset with her and threatened to "shoot the whole place up," local police said.

In response, police put the school on lockdown, stationed officers outside the school, and waited at the mom's house in an attempt to find her, they said. 

Officers approached the unidentified woman and arrested her around an hour later when she returned home, police said. The school dismissed students shortly after.

The mom was remanded to Union County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.