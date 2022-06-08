Mom Charged After Threatening To 'Shoot Up' Elementary School In Union Township: Police

A woman has been charged with making a terroristic threat after allegedly threatening to "shoot up" an elementary school in Union Township.

Officers were called to Jefferson Elementary School on Hilton Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, after a principal told them that a student's parent became upset with her and threatened to "shoot the whole place up," local police said.

In response, police put the school on lockdown, stationed officers outside the school, and waited at the mom's house in an attempt to find her, they said.

Officers approached the unidentified woman and arrested her around an hour later when she returned home, police said. The school dismissed students shortly after.

The mom was remanded to Union County Jail.

