Linden High On Lockdown After 3 Students Struck By Vehicle

Cecilia Levine
Linden High School
Linden High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Linden High School was in a shelter in place Tuesday morning after a group of students were struck by a car, authorities said.

A 14-year-old girl, and two 15-year-old boys were struck at while in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of  W. St. George Avenue and Ainsworth Street by a 2009 Nissan Rogue heading east on W. George Street around 8:50 a.m., Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

Special police officers arrived on scene and immediately rendered aid to the victims.

The girl suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Newark University Hospital. The boys were treated on scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man from Rahway, was not injured in the crash. He was arrested on scene for unrelated charges and later released pending an appearance in Newark Municipal Court.

Last week, a Linden middle school teacher jumped into a rolling SUV to stop it from hitting a group of students.

The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau, and anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Inv. John Halkias at (908) 474-8505.

