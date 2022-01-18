Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
DCF Notified, Elizabeth Teacher Suspended For 'Inappropriate' Behavior: Officials

Cecilia Levine
Frank J. Cicarell Academy
Frank J. Cicarell Academy Photo Credit: Google Maps

An Elizabeth Public Schools teacher has been suspended over "inappropriate" behavior, district officials said.

The Frank J. Cicarell Academy ninth-grade teacher was removed from the classroom for "issues related to inappropriate behavior" on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer told parents in a letter obtained by Daily Voice.

The NJ Division of Child Protection and Permanency was notified, she said.

Neither the teacher's identity nor the nature of the incident were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

