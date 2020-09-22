Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
COVID-19: Westfield High School Athletics Suspended Until October

Cecilia Levine
Westfield Football
Westfield Football Photo Credit: Westfield Parents Football Association

High school athletics in Westfield will have to wait until October, school officials said.

Sports teams will be sitting out opening week due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among students, NJ.com reports.

The teams will return to practices Oct. 1 and can play their first games as of Oct. 4, according to Athletic Director Sandra Mamary.

Last week, the school announced it would be switching to virtual learning for 14 days after six students tested positive for the virus.

The only team majorly impacted by the switch is the football team, which had its Oct. 2 game against Union cancelled. Instead, the team will face Metuchen on Oct. 10.

