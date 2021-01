COVID-19: 10 New In-School Outbreaks Reported In NJ, One With 92 Linked Cases

Ten new COVID-19 outbreaks associated with in-school transmission have been reported in New Jersey this week, according to the state's Coronavirus dashboard Tuesday.

The largest outbreak was in an Essex County school, which was linked to 92 cases..

Outbreaks are defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff transmitted within the school or school-related activities.

Since the onset of the academic year, there have been 131 confirmed outbreaks across New Jersey with 626 linked cases, the COVID-19 dashboard shows.

Those outbreaks were reported in the following districts.

Atlantic County: 5 confirmed outbreaks and 14 linked cases

Bergen County: 29 confirmed outbreaks and 121 linked cases

Burlington County: 7 confirmed outbreaks and 24 linked cases

Camden County: 13 confirmed outbreaks and 66 linked cases

Cape May County: 8 confirmed outbreaks and 23 linked cases

Cumberland County: 6 confirmed outbreaks and 14 linked cases

Essex County: 1 confirmed outbreaks and 92 linked cases

Gloucester County: 7 confirmed outbreaks and 41 linked cases

Hudson County: 2 confirmed outbreaks and 10 linked cases

Hunterdon County: 2 confirmed outbreaks and 7 linked cases

Mercer County: 3 confirmed outbreaks and 14 linked cases

Monmouth County: 7 confirmed outbreaks and 21 linked cases

Morris County: 2 confirmed outbreaks and 10 linked cases

Ocean County: 5 confirmed outbreaks and 42 linked cases

Passaic County: 6 confirmed outbreaks and 27 linked cases

Salem County: 13 confirmed outbreaks and 43 linked cases

Somerset County: 3 confirmed outbreaks and 9 linked cases

Sussex County: 5 confirmed outbreaks and 13 linked cases

Warren County: 5 confirmed outbreaks and 12 linked cases

The names of the schools were not released.

Gov. Phil Murphy has said he does not want to order a statewide shutdown for schools and instead, allows local districts to decide how to conduct classes.

An additional 529 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, including 133 confirmed deaths.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.