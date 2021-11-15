Contact Us
Breaking News: Paterson Couple Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide
19-Year-Olds Both Named 'Nicholas' Win NJ School Board Races

Cecilia Levine
Nick Scotti and Nicholas Seppy
Nick Scotti and Nicholas Seppy Photo Credit: Nick Scotti/Nicholas Seppy (Facebook photos)

Both are 19 years old. Both are called Nicholas. And both won Board of Education races in New Jersey.

In Nutley, Nicholas Scotti won one of the three spots in the seven-candidate race and in Egg Harbor Township, Nicholas Seppy beat out an incumbent board member for an unexpired, one-year term, initially reported by NJ Advance Media.

Scotti is a sophomore at George Washington University in Washington and told the outlet he plans on attending the board meetings -- despite the 4-hour drive. 

Seppy is a sophomore at Stockton University and ran for school board and lost in 2020, NJ Advance Media reports.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

