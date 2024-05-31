Roselle Fentanyl Dealer Gets 10 Years, Prosecutor Says

In May 2021, Union County Prosecutor’s Opioid Task Force, assisted by the Roselle Police Department Narcotics Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence, located within the 200 block of Park Street in Roselle, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel and Roselle Police Acting-Chief Helder Freire said.

James Smith was arrested at the scene and was found to be in possession of an additional quantity of cocaine in yellow baggies, as well as over $300 in cash, authorities said.

Police recovered cocaine and heroin/fentanyl, as well as over $11,000 cash, and drug paraphernalia, including a scale with cocaine residue and yellow baggies, authorities said.

Last November, Smith was convicted of two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances, one count of intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances and two count of intent to distribute near a public park following a three-day trial, authorities said.

