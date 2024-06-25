Racial Discrimination, Sexist Language Rampant Within Springfield-Based Union Facing Suit: AG

Ironworkers Local 11 — a labor union with a Springfield-based training facility — that operates a hiring hall, is accused of "systematically bypassing Black union members for jobs and giving such workers less desirable assignments," Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said on Monday, June 24.

The complaint accuses the union's business manager from 2008 to 2022, Raymond Woodall, its leadership and its members of repeatedly using racist slurs "including the 'n' word and the word 'shine,'" Platkin said.

"They also used homophobic and sexist language and distributed homophobic materials in the workplace," Platkin said. "Yet Local 11’s leadership took no effective action to stop, prevent, or remedy racist, homophobic, and sexist language or conduct in the workplace."

The case arose after Kesha Green, a Black woman who is a former ironworker and member of Local 11, filed a verified complaint with the Division of Civil Rights (DCR) alleging violations of the LAD.

Following an investigation, DCR issued a Finding of Probable Cause, concluding that the evidence was sufficient to support a reasonable suspicion that Green was subjected to differential treatment based on race, that Local 11 maintained a hostile work environment, and that Local 11 retaliated against Green for raising complaints.

One former Black female union member was called the “n” word, locked in a bathroom for hours at a time, and repeatedly smacked on the buttocks, the lawsuit alleges. The complaint also accused the union of disseminating pornographic images with homophobic messages.

"Despite being aware of discriminatory conduct and comments in the workplace, Local 11 made no meaningful effort to discipline those engaged in discriminatory conduct, engage in further investigation, or otherwise prevent such conduct from occurring," Platkin's office said.

In the complaint, DCR has requested that the Superior Court issue an injunction to bar Local 11 from engaging in conduct or other employment practices that create a hostile environment resulting in discrimination based on race, sexual orientation, and sex, and from maintaining policies and practices that result in Black union members being denied job assignments or receiving inferior job assignments based on race.

DCR has also requested that Local 11 pay damages for economic loss and other harms suffered by victims of Defendants’ discriminatory practices, as well as civil penalties for Defendants’ violations of the LAD.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.