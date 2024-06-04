Quick Draw Ticket Sold In Linden Wins $$$

A Quick Draw Progressive ticket won $70,848.. The ticket was sold at Jersey Lanes in Linden.

In Quick Draw, a set of nine “Your Jackpot Numbers” (01-80) are randomly selected and printed at the bottom of every Quick Draw ticket.

If all nine of the player’s numbers are selected in any of the Quick Draw drawings that the ticket is eligible for, the ticket wins a portion of the Progressive Jackpot based on the amount wagered per draw.

