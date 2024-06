At 6:45 p.m., a Porsche Boxter driven by Justin Harmon lost control while traveling south on S. Park Avenue and veered into the northbound lane, Linden police said.

The vehicle struck a utility pole and continued off the roadway before colliding with a parked cargo trailer, police said.

Harmon was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.