Woodbridge Victim Killed In Overnight Rahway Hit-Run: Police

Cecilia Levine
Rahway PD
Rahway PD Photo Credit: Rahway Police

A Woodbridge Township resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rahway, authorities said.

The unidentified individual was found at the intersection of St. George’s and W. Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Rahway Police Sgt. Michael Daikalo said. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows, and is believed to be a Nissan. It is also believed to have a damaged front driver’s side bumper and a broken front driver’s side window.

The Rahway PD is investigation the crash. Anyone with information is urged to call the department at 732-388-1900.

