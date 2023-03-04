Contact Us
Woman Shot During Domestic Dispute In Linden: Police

Cecilia Levine
Linden police
Linden police Photo Credit: Linden PD

A woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in a Linden domestic dispute, authorities said.

Police responding to the scene on the 800 block of Baldwin Avenue found the woman around 10:15 a.m., local police said. The victim said she'd been shot during a domestic argument.

The suspect, who was still inside the home, surrendered to officers without incident, police said.

The woman was treated on scene and taken to Newark University Hospital. The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau.

